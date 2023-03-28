Bill to require insurers cover costs of PFAS blood tests gets public hearing

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A simple blood test can now reveal a lot about PFAS exposure and the potential health risks in Maine, and a bill before the legislature looks to make it more accessible.

, sponsored by (D-Cumberland), would mandate private insurance companies cover the cost of a blood serum test to help identity levels of PFAS in the body.

"The last thing we want is for them to not get tested because they can't afford it," Brenner said. "We want to make sure we have the ability to monitor how they're doing and take care of them long-term."

Brenner says those on MaineCare and Medicare can get the blood serum tests for free right now, but the 27 percent of Mainers on private insurance cannot. Currently, the tests cost upwards of $600 out of pocket.

"PFAS contamination has affected my life, my farm and my family," farmer Susan Hunter said.

Hunter's farm is one of dozens across Maine found to be highly contaminated with PFAS, including in her well water. While research into how PFAS exposure impacts a person's health in the long-term and short-term is still limited, some physicians in Maine believe blood tests will help offer more insight.



"It's important for me to know what effect this contamination has had on my body and my family's bodies," Hunter said.

Last month, the highlighted a which outlines specific guidance for how a broad range of people exposed to PFAS should get blood tests and ongoing medical monitoring.

Farmers who spread sludge, firefighters who've used certain types of foam, military members and those with exposure to high levels of PFAS in their drinking water are all now on the list.



However, those in the insurance industry are fighting back against a possible mandate to cover the tests. At a public hearing in Augusta Tuesday, representatives with argued the costs of doing so must be studied as well as what information the test actually provides to patients.

"The blood test will not provide information to pinpoint a health problem nor will it provide information for treatment," Anthem Senior Director of Government Affairs Kristine Ossenfort said. "The mandate as broadly drafted as it is and the fact that there's only a handful of labs nationally that can do this test, there's concern about whether folks could get the test and how much it will cost."

While the debate over this bill will continue in the coming weeks, its sponsor says it was not a surprise that the insurance companies came out in opposition, but she's hopeful legislatures will see through it to make sure Mainers exposed to PFAS get access to the medical monitoring they need.

"It is on brand for them," Brenner said. "Through the process we'll be tasked with finding a balance between what makes sense for people and what makes sense for profit. So legislators are tasked with the decision about who should be the winner in this story."